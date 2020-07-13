Suspended cop’s bail plea dismissed as withdrawn

TIRUNELVELI
The bail petition filed by suspended Inspector of Police Sridhar, who has been arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks of Sattankulam, was dismissed on Monday as it was withdrawn.
The bail petition filed by Sridhar’s junior colleague and suspended sub-inspector of Sattankulam, Balakrishnan, who has also been arrested along with Sridhar in the twin custodial deaths case, will come up before District Principal Sessions Judge Logeswaran for hearing on Tuesday (July 14).
When the bail petitions filed by Sridhar and Balakrishnan came up for hearing on Monday, the former’s petition was dismissed as withdrawn and Balakrishnan’s bail plea will be heard on Tuesday.
As Jayaraj and Benicks, who were arrested by Sridhar and his colleagues of Sattankulam police station on June 19 died mysteriously even as they were under judicial custody on June 22 and June 23, CB-CID, which was entrusted with the job of investigating the case, arrested Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, head constable Murugan, constables Muthuraj, Veyilumuthu, Chelladurai, Saamadurai and Thomas.
While Pauldurai and Thomas are undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for ailments, others have been lodged in Madurai central jail after all the 10 accused were remanded in judicial custody.
