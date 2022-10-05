Sundaram Home Finance opens branch in Madurai

Sundaram Home Finance has opened an exclusive small business loan branch in Madurai on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the branch, MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy told reporters that the branch will exclusively provide small business loans against residential property to support the business growth and working capital requirements of small business segment. He said, small businesses in Tier 2 and 3 towns were thriving once again and are looking to expand their business.

There is a need for formal financing options to this small business segment and loans of up to ₹20 Lakh would help these category of owners to grow their business. He also added “The Sundaram Group is known for its customer service for close to seven decades. We are confident that the delivery of the ‘Sundaram Experience’ will be a differentiator to the customers in this segment.”

Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, is a leading player in the housing finance sector in India offering home loans, plot loans, home improvement & extension loans and loans against property. The company has 105 branches across the country.

The SHF would open a similar branch in Tenkasi on Friday, a press release said.