Summer festival in Kodaikanal from tomorrow

Flower show will be conducted for six days

The much-awaited Kodai Vizha 2022 and 59th Flower Show are scheduled to begin at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal. on May 24.

The summer festival will be held between May 24 and June 2, while the flower show will be conducted for six days from May 24 to 29. The festival has something to offer for people of all ages - like cultural programmes, sports events, decorative boat procession, fishing competitions, dog shows and many more.

According to a release from the district administration, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy will be inaugurating the Summer Festival on May 24.

Following this, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani will be inaugurating the exhibition pavilions. Further, the cultural programmes will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan.

Dindigul MP P Velusamy and Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar are also expected to attend the ceremony. Collector S Visakan and other government officials from various departments will be present.

The festival is conducted after a gap of two years and is organised by the district administration and departments of Horticulture and Tourism. A review meeting was held chaired by the Collector at the Kodaikanal Municipality Office last Thursday.

The meeting discussed plans to relieve traffic congestions, setting up of a temporary police outpost at Oothu, stationing of mobile mechanic teams, medical teams, 108 ambulances and fire tenders.

Earlier in the day, the Collector along with Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, District Forest Officer S. Prabhu and other officials inspected the arrangements for the festival at the venue.