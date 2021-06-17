1,845 bags of sugar seized

Officials attached to the Department of Food Safety seized 1,848 bags of sugar, which had been stocked in Udangudi, for preparing adulterated palm jiggery and palm candy.

According to Designated Officer for Food Safety Mariappan, checks were conducted on Thursday at five palm jiggery and palm candy manufacturing units in Udangudi. As 1,340 bags (67 tonnes) of sugar, worth about ₹ 23.25 lakh, had been stocked in these units, it was seized. The seizure orders were handed over to the owners of these units.

When the officials raided the sugar supplier’s premises, 505 bags (25 tonnes) of sugar, worth about ₹8.50 lakh, was seized. “The supplier has not obtained the mandatory permission from the Department of Food Safety for running the firm and has been selling sugar without proper receipt,” he said.

Subsequently, action will be taken against culprits under Food Safety Act.