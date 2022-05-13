Sub-Registrar placed under suspension for illegal registration of 2,117 acres of land

People of three villages protest against the development

Following illegal registration of 2,117 acres of land in three villages near here, the Sub-Registrar of Pudukottai has been placed under suspension.

A total of 2,117 acres of farmlands, a pond and a good number of houses in Therkku Silukkanpatti, Vadakku Silukkanpatti and Senthilampannai villages near Thoothukudi had been registered in favour of a private firm by an individual, Senthil Arumugam, through a general power of attorney.

Senthil Arumugam, who reportedly inherited this vast stretch of land through an erstwhile zamin and “a court order”, had sold the property to a private firm recently by registering a general power of attorney at Pudukottai Sub-Registrar Office.

When the people, who have been living in these villages for several decades, came to know of this development, they started protesting against it. Their inquiry with the officials at Sub-Registrar Office, Pudukottai, about this registration did not yield any proper response from them.

Former MP and State vice-president of the BJP Sasikala Pushpa and the party workers supported the villagers.

Subsequently, Deputy Inspector General of Registration (Tirunelveli) Kavitha Rani and Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Thoothukudi) Paulpandi conducted an inquiry on the direction of Inspector General of Registration Sivan Arul and reportedly found that the registration of the power of attorney was illegal.

Subsequently, Sub-Registrar of Pudukottai Mohandas was placed under suspension on Friday and the registration of general power of attorney given in favour of a private firm was cancelled subsequently.

The villagers alleged that neither the suspended Sub-Registrar nor his subordinates in the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Pudukottai, gave any explanation for this registration to the aggrieved villagers when they approached them for having clarity.