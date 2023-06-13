Students ‘refuse’ to go to school built in new location

June 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to pull down old buildings and construct new ones on the existing premises or in a different location has been welcomed by students and parents.

However, it is a different tale in Meenakshi Nacikenpatti in Dindigul district, where the students are reportedly refusing to go to the school constructed in a new location as they claimed that the new building was not only in a remote area, but also did not have any public transport facility.

With the schools reopening on Monday (June 12) after about a week later than the original schedule due to scorching heat all over the State, the newly built classrooms for the Government School behind the MVM College at Vasantham Nagar here remained empty.

A little over 100 boys and girls studied in the school, which was earlier functioning in Meenakshi Naickenpatti. After the School Education department officials decided to close down the premises about two years ago and built the new one, the students were informed about the new campus from June 2023.

Parents claimed that students from Chozharaja Colony, Vadakkuparai Patti and Kottapatti habitations reached Meenakshi Naickenpatti with an ease. The new premises was far away and not easily accessible.

With a majority of the parents working as daily wage earners, spending ₹ 1,000 on mini-bus for their children to go to school and return was an expensive affair. Hence, they appealed to the officials to repair the old building itself at Meenakshi Naickenpatti or ply government buses at least in the morning and evening so that the children can reach the school and be back home without difficulty.

The Students Federation of India district president K. Mukesh said that the parents had hesitation to send their wards to the new premises as antisocial elements used the stretch for illegal activities. The district administration should make arrangements for buses as per the school timings and on working days, he added.

The officials said that the new building was spacious and has the basic amenities for the students and teaching and non-teaching staff members. The request for plying TNSTC buses would be considered.