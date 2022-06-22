Student’s individuality is not measured by marks scored: Minister  

State is formulating a distinct education policy: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi speaks at the skill development training for education officials in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The State government would be conducting supplementary examinations for students who could not succeed in Class XII and Class X State Board Public Examinations at the earliest so that they do not lose out on an academic year, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Madurai on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the skill development training programme conducted for the School Education Department officials that included Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers. Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that children should not lose heart as one’s individuality is not measured by marks scored and exam results alone.

He urged parents not to compare their children with others with regard to their performance in the examinations. Students in need of guidance or under distress can contact toll free helplines such as 14417 and 1098. Teachers were also available for the students to provide necessary guidance, he said.

The School Education Minister said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had presided over a review meeting held recently with the experts for formulating a distinct State Education Policy. The State government has opposed the Union government’s National Education Policy, he added.

He said that the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum Mission’ was launched recently to enable all children under the age of eight to attain foundational literacy and numeracy. The government was providing 10 freebies including textbooks, uniforms, etc. to children studying in government schools. Strict action would be taken against those people who indulge in selling these goods to make money, he said.

Dilapidated and damaged school buildings were being identified and steps would be taken to renovate them. Works were being carried out to improve the infrastructure of government schools. A total of 38 Chief Educational officers, 98 District Educational Officers and 67 Block Educational Officers participated in the training programme.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Commissioner of School Education K. Nandakumar, Madurai District Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika and others were present.