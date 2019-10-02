Stress on plastic avoidance resonates across Madurai

MADURAI

Collector T.S. Rajasekar and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inaugurated a plastic shredding machine at MGR Integrated Bus Stand at Mattuthavani here to enable tourists to safely dispose of plastic waste, on Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Officers from the State Bank of India, led by its Deputy General Manager S. Ravikumar, Regional Manager M.P. Siva, went distributed cloth bags to the public at the bus stand. A pledge not to use plastic bags and keep the surroundings clean and green was taken on the occasion in the presence of the Collector.

Mr. Visakan later inaugurated another plastic shredding machine at an Indian Oil Corporation Petrol Bunk in Avaniyapuram.

He said plastic generation had been curtailed due to the ban on single use plastic bags. He added that incentivising recycling became an important step towards achieving the goal.

A. Rajaram, Chief Divisional Retail Sales Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, Madurai, said for every 10 empty plastic bottles, customers would receive half a litre of petrol free.

Around 500 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram, ran a 5-km marathon around Subramaniaswamy Temple as part of ‘Fit India Plogging Run’. The run was flagged off by Principal A. Jerald at the school.

It was organised to create awareness among students, parents and public of keeping themselves physically fit and achieve the goal of ‘Plastic waste-free India’, he said.