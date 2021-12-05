Madurai

Two held for killing stray dog

Sattankulam police have arrested two persons on the charge of killing a stray dog here on Saturday.

Following a video, which went viral on the social media, the Blue Cross members informed the Superintendent of Police about the cruelty to an animal.

The SP directed the Sattankulam DSP Raju to examine the video and initiate action. A team led by Inspector of Police Baskaran found that two days ago, the dog had harmed a few goats belonging to a resident in Peikulam North Street. In a bid to take revenge, the man identified as E Sundaram alias Das, 30, had sought the help of two of his friends Su Esakimuthu alias Kottai, 36, and P. Kumar,.32. On December 4, they stoned and beaten the dog with a wooden log, the video of which, went viral in the social media. After ascertaining the truth, the team arrested Sundaram and Esakimuthu while they were on the look out for Kumar.

Further investigation was on.


