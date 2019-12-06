Stray cattle triggers accident; one killed as bus overturns

Stray cattle that roam along the arterial roads of the district trigger accidents everyday involving two-wheelers.

On Friday, a stray cattle caused the overturning of a bus here in which a woman was killed and 19 others were injured.

Police said a private bus was coming from Vickramasingapuram to Tirunelveli with more than 55 passengers on board.

Even as it was crossing Sanganthiradu near Cheranmahadevi, a stray cattle crossed the road suddenly. Bus driver Arun, 40, of North Ariyanayagipuram lost control of the vehicle as he swerved the bus to the left to save the cow from being hit.

This resulted in the vehicle overturning and falling into a roadside ditch injuring 20 passengers..

On getting information about the mishap, police from Suththamalli, Cheranmahadevi and Mukkoodal rushed to the spot to rescue the injured passengers from the overturned bus. Though all the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, G. Latha, 47, of Perumal South Car Street in Kallidaikurichi succumbed to her injuries.

“The deceased, along with six others, was going to attend the funeral of a relative in Tirunelveli. As they had boarded the already crowded bus at Kallidaikurichi, they were standing when the mishap occurred. After sustaining head injury, Latha died in the hospital,” the police said.

While 15 injured passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital at Cheranmahadevi, four commuters were referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. They have been refferred there for specialised treatment.

Suththamalli police have registered a case in connection with the mishap.