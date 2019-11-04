Storytelling keeps children engrossed

The tale of an elephant named Ranganna was delivered with gripping narration by storyteller and author Arthi Anand Navaneeth at a storytelling event here on Sunday.

The event was organised as part of the first anniversary of storytelling events organised by Turning Point, a bookstore in the city. Around 40 children enthusiastically participated in the event and interacted with her.

A series of folk tales from around the country kept the audience engrossed with expressive narrations and voice modulations from Ms. Anand.

She said that the main idea behind storytelling is to kindle interest among children to read books. “Parents can use different techniques to read out a story to their children. Ultimately, the story has to reach the children,” she said.

Manager of Turning Point P.R. Preethy said that in the current digitalised world, parents and children are engrossed in electronic gadgets

. “Since parents do not have much interaction with their children, many children develop speech issues. By reading out stories to the children, parents can develop a bond with the children,” she said.

The practice will also help in developing creativity through visualisation of stories, vocabulary and reading habits of their children, she added.

Prizes were distributed to four children who completed reading 100 books in six months.

S. Sivapriya, who regularly attends the storytelling event, said that there is an increased interest among her son towards reading books.