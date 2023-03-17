March 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) and CITU on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here demanding withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme.

The protest was led by its secretary C. Katturaja, who said the Ministry of Railways must withdraw the practice of employing ex-servicemen on contract-basis as gatemen. “They must be made permanent while jobs for youngsters should also be ensured. The practice of out-sourcing is the start of privatisation which would only turn dangerous for employees in the long run,” he said.

The protestors also raised slogans to restore the Old Pension Scheme and against the practice of out-sourcing to fill up vacancies in the safety category.

DREU treasurer M. Thangavel, CITU district secretary K. Prabhakaran, AIDWA State deputy secretary G. Rani and others were present.