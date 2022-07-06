Stigma around mental illness shattered, one person at a time

“She has called me ‘ chithi’ after two whole years with love,” said Raji,* wiping her tears of joy, when Harini*, a recovered person affected with mental illness was re-integrated with her family at MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation (MSCT&RF) here on Wednesday.

Ms. Harini, 23, was rescued by M. Vijayarani, social worker, and M. Jegan, project coordinator in Sholavandan on April 2.

After completing legal formalities, she was brought to the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine campus at Thoppur near Madurai. The centre, having a strength of 30 beds, is run by the Trust in collaboration with the Banyan, a Chennai-based NGO, the Tamil Nadu State Health Mission and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI).

While speaking at the event, C. Ramasubramanian, founder and consultant psychiatrist, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, said mental illnesses could be cured when detected early.

Through rehabilitation, these people, once viewed as liabilities, turn into assets to society, he said. He commended the selflessness of the medical officers and staff at Thoppur, who were also a part of the event.

K.S.P. Janardhan Babu, programme director said the reintegration stands as an example of how the largely prevalent stigma within the society on viewing people with mental illnesses has been broken.

“Pandeeswari who was affected mentally for the past seven years, is now at a better place mentally and physically. She is skilled at making wire baskets and paper bags etc,” said Mr Jegan. She will be periodically monitored by the ECRC staff until she is re-integrated into the society completely, he added.

The ECRC team has rescued 51 homeless persons with mental illness until now. Twelve people among them were successfully reintegrated with their family as of date.

To bring back the skills they lose to the illness are enhanced during rehabilitation where they are trained in four areas–self care, communication, how to re-integrate into the society and their families, said Mr Babu.

Having learnt a bit of tailoring during the rehabilitation, Harini will be joining her aunt at a tailoring unit, finding her new lease on life.

Resident Medical Office of GH at Thoppur, S. Gandhimathinathan was also present.

(*names changed)