Sterlite offers basic facilities at Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur GHs

THOOTHUKUDI

Sterlite Copper has provided basic infrastructure at the Government Hospitals in Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the company said it renovated the third floor at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi, added 70 oxygen-supported beds and 75 7,000-litre capacity oxygen cylinders.

The company, which had been producing medical grade oxygen at its plant here and supplying it to several hospitals in Tamil Nadu and other States free of cost, had also provided additional infrastructure and renovated the existing facilities such as overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems at the hospitals.

In Tiruchendur GH, the company provided 42 beds, including 10 critical care beds, and 32 oxygen-supported beds, along with COVID care medical equipment.

The company, in addition to ensuring availability of oxygen, had also provided vital medical equipment to government hospitals in Thoothukudi, Thiruchendur, Kayalpattinam, and Primary Health Centres at Mappillai Oorani Pudukottai, Kailasapuram, and Urban Primary Health Centres in Madathur, Ganesh Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Threspuram, Cruzpuram, Tharuvai Road and Mullakadu in Thoothukudi.

The medical equipment provided to the GHs included nebulisers, oximeters, suction machines and bipap machines, all of which are essential for critical COVID patients and other emergency cases.

Sterlite Copper had generated and despatched over 1200 tonnes of liquid oxygen to over 23 districts in Tamil Nadu as of June 26. A new cylinder bottling unit had also been set up.

Vedanta group had committed to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 locations across India to support COVID-19 patients. Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had pledged ₹ 150 crore this year to fight the pandemic, over and above the ₹ 201 crore earmarked by the company last year for providing relief to those affected, the release added.