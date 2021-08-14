Steps to improve moringa export through Madurai hailed

Madurai

Traders’ associations in the city are delighted at the announcement on a new Moringa Export Zone across seven districts, with an Export Facilitation Centre in Madurai, by State government in its exclusive budget for the agriculture sector.

S. Rethinavelu, president of the Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The budget has schemes, subsidies and incentives for all districts in the State. It will prove to be beneficial for everyone from farm to fork. We are happy that the budget has taken into consideration some of the demands made by the chamber in the agri pre-budget meetings. Declaring Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Ariyalur, Tuticorin, Madurai and Tiruppur districts that contribute for about 73% of the total moringa pod production, as the Moringa Export Zone, is laudable. Also, the decision to set up an Export Facilitation Centre for moringa products in Madurai, would go a long way in expanding the acreage of moringa cultivation and thereby supporting the export of more than 30 value-added products of moringa.”

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry also hailed the proposed setting up of the Export Facilitation Centre in Madurai for moringa products at a cost of ₹ 1 crore which will meet the cost for infrastructure like dryers, leaf powdering machines and automatic packing system.

N Jegatheesan, president of the chamber, said, “The government will be purchasing about 61,000 tonnes of pulses directly from the farmers and use them for distribution in fair price shops. It will help their livelihood.”

He, however, said he was disappointed that no announcements were made on development of banana export in the State and jasmine export from Madurai.