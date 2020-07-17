State response sought on providing assistance

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State government in a public interest litigation petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Typewriting, Shorthand, Computer Institutes Sangam. The Virudhunagar-based sangam had sought a direction to the State government to permit them to reopen typewriting institutes.

The petitioner, S. Soma Sankar of Srivilliputhur, said that typewriting institutes have remained closed since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown. As a result, members and staff were finding it difficult to make ends meet. He said that the institutes should be re-opened for the welfare of the owners and staff. He said that the Sangam members would ensure strict adherence to sanitisation and physical distancing norms. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the State to file a counter affidavit and asked if financial assistance could be provided to the members and staff of the typewriting institutes.