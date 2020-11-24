State informs HC on ban on online gaming

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Governor had promulgated an ordinance to ban online gaming in the State. Liability was introduced on persons running companies which conduct online gaming through wagering and betting, submitted Additional Advocate General M. Sricharan Rangarajan.
Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi appreciated the State government and the Governor for acting swiftly in the wake of youngsters killing themselves over debts due to online gaming. The judges said that they will pass an order in the batch of public interest litigation petitions filed in this regard.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available with the State health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha's toll free helpline 044 24640050).
