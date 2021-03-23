Stalin promises dwellings for fishermen

Rameswaram fishermen will get free housing, if the DMK comes to power, said party president M K Stalin here on Monday night.

Speaking at a public meeting, he introduced the candidates Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam (Ramanathapuram), Raja Kannappan (Mudukalathur), Murugesan (Paramakudi) - all contesting on DMK symbol - and K R Manickam (Tiruvadanai of Congress).

He said that the DMK, under his leadership, would build dwellings for the fishermen. Apart from the COVID-19, the floods and cyclones had ruined their livelihood. The new government would give them sops with which the fishermen could start from the beginning.

As the prices of petrol and diesel had touched new high in the BJP government, the DMK government would give substantial subsidy so that the fishermen would be able to sustain their occupation.

The AIADMK and the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had neglected the downtrodden all these years, he said. The AIADMK claimed to have implemented many programmes. ‘Don’t believe them. It is all only on paper.’ He went on to charge that Mr. Palaniswami had given advertisements in the newspapers with public money. He would face the music soon for all his misdeeds, he said.

The AIADMK, which was in sleep mode since December 2020, suddenly turned themselves into active mode. Announcement after announcement came on the media. There it ends. After the polls, they would again go back to silent mode, he claimed.

According to him, the DMK’s manifesto had been well crafted after the committee interacted with the people and the community across Tamil Nadu. The party’s manifesto would be implemented in full for all the sections. ‘You will experience a new life in Tamil Nadu,’ he said.