Stagnant sewage poses serious threat to TNUHDB apartment dwellers 

April 29, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartments beyond Thirumal Nagar here are facing a serious health threat with sewage stagnating at several places near the buildings.

Since the poor families living close to the Tamirabharani watercourse faced a serious threat whenever the river swelled during monsoon, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (since renamed) constructed 306 houses in 17 blocks beyond Thirumal Nagar, and the families, after a lot of persuasion, left the riverbanks to occupy these houses in 2010.

Even though these apartments fall within wards 41, 51 and 54 of Tirunelveli Corporation, the underground drainage (UGD) system is yet to be extended to these apartments. Hence, the sewage flowing from these units stagnate at several places to make life miserable for the residents.

“Since the stagnant water is turning into a mosquito breeding ground, we cannot keep our doors and windows open. An unbearable stench is emanating from the sewage. If the Corporation connects this stagnant sewage with the UGD system, it will solve our problem,” says M. Pandiaraj, a resident.

As most of the residents are labourers, they cannot mobilise money for taking the sewage in tankers. “Councilor Karuppasamy made arrangements for removing water in sewage tankers and it provided interim solace. We have appealed to Corporation officials to provide us a permanent solution by connecting the sewage with the UGD system,” said Mr. Pandiaraj.

Another major problem these residents face is lack of bus connectivity. Even though Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses are operated up to Labour Welfare Department office at 9 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., they are not extended up to these apartments, now housing 170 families.

“Our school-going children and the labourers going to their workplace, mostly around Tirunelveli Junction, have to walk up to J.K. Hospital for taking buses every day. If our area, having good roads, is also provided bus services, it will be of great help to us and also for the residents living in the Board apartments coming up nearby,” the residents said.