  Lit fest
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
St. Antony’s Church festival to be held at Katchatheevu on February 23 and 24

January 25, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka.

A view of Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The annual celebrations at the famous St. Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu would be held on February 23 and 24.

According to a communication received from P. Joseph Das Jebaratnam Vicar General, Diocese of Jaffna, priests, public and laymen were invited to participate in the unique festival, wherein devotees from Sri Lanka and India would participate.

The festival, organised in the season of Lent attracts over 1,000 pilgrims from India and Parish priest of Rameswaram Fr. Santiago has said that interested people may submit their names and other details before February 6.

The boat owners shall submit the details with the RC and other norms. The festival begins with the hoisting of the holy flag on February 22.

The boats carrying the pilgrims from Rameswaram takes about two and a half hours to cross the 12 nautical miles. The organisers would permit persons above 5 years and up to 70 years to take part in the festival. Government employees should submit sufficient documents such as NOC from their organisations.

