SSLC public exam begins

A total of 25,353 students, including 780 private candidates and 11 inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prison, are writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) public examination in the district.

As the public examination commenced in 96 centres, 24,562 general candidates attached to 279 schools, including 91 government schools, 87 government-aided schools and 101 matriculation schools took the examination. Of this, 120 differently-abled students are writing the examinations with the help of scribes. A total of 1,401 invigilators have been deployed in the halls of the examination centres.

Moreover, 156 flying squads have also been deployed to check malpractices.

A total of 20,331 students including 10,322 boys and 10,009 girls write the SSLC public examination in 79 centres across the district. 96 static squads and 10 flying squads have been deployed to prevent malpractices.

In Thoothukudi district, 23,999 students are writing the public examination in 206 centres. Of this, 11,968 are boys and 12,031 are girls.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,284 students including 11,697 boys and 11,587 girls are writing the public examination in 115 centres. The district has three centres for private candidates and 1,500 examination room invigilators have been deployed in the district while 60 flying squads are moving around to check malpractices.