SRMU seeks Deepavali bonus

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a protest demonstration here pressing the Centre to give the railway employees productivity-linked bonus for Deepavali.

Addressing union members, its Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said bonus for railway employees was first introduced in 1974 after a series of protests. “It is our right and we will not give it up at any cost,” he said.

Stating that the festival advance for Central government employees announced by the Centre was nothing new, he said that till VI central pay commission festival advance was given. Only in the VII CPC, it was removed. “The Centre says the festival advance will be given in the form of Ru Pay card. It wants us to spend the money so that it will get huge returns in the form of GST. Why should the Centre expect every worker to spend? We may like to pay school or college fees or repay loans. We might also save it for our future use,” he said.

Stating that All India Railway Men Federation had given an ultimatum to the Centre to give the bonus by October 21, he said otherwise the railway men would go for direct action.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.