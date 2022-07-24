Srishti Madurai relaunches helpline for SOGIESC communities 

Srishti Madurai, a student volunteer group that works towards the welfare of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community has relaunched its 24x7 helpline number to support the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) communities, on Sunday.

People in need of assistance including counselling can contact the helpline number. The helpline number was relaunched by Madras High Court Judge Justice G. R. Swaminathan, Collector S. Aneesh Shekar and renowned athlete Santhi Soundarajan on the 10th year anniversary of Srishti Madurai.

Speaking at the event, Justice Swaminathan said that there was a need to create awareness about gender minorities. The officials have to be sensitive towards them. An awareness campaign should be launched in this regard, he said.

Collector Aneesh Shekar said that people were still hesitant to talk about such issues which clearly indicates that there was a need for awareness. Everyone should be treated equally and with respect. Tamil Nadu was proactive in recognising the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Steps should be taken to educate the people, he said

Renowned athlete Santhi Soundarajan who has won a number of medals for India at the International level said that people should have mutual respect towards each other and respect the feelings of one another.

South Regional Representative National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) Gopi Shankar Madurai welcomed the gathering. A panel discussion was held with activist Anjali Gopalan participating through video conference followed by the screening of a documentary film.

People in need of assistance can contact the 24x7 helpline number at 7200899961. The assistance is available in Tamil, English, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi and Kashmiri, said Gopi Shankar.