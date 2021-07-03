Madurai

Sputnik V vaccine comes to Madurai

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre has introduced Sputnik V vaccine in Madurai.

The public can register their name for inoculation on CoWIN App or at the hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days. For more information, contact 73737 48160. The hospital has procured Sputnik V directly from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. The government approved rate of ₹1,145 per dose, including administrative charges, has been fixed. Hospital Chairman S. Gurushankar said the introduction of Sputnik V vaccines will accelerate the vaccination process in the region.


