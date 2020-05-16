Madurai

Special trains leave for Bihar, UP

Migrant labourers leaving for their home States from Tirunelveli on Saturday.  

They carry migrant labourers from southern districts

TIRUNELVELI

Two special trains were operated from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on Saturday to take migrant labourers from these two districts to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively.

When two trains were operated from Tirunelveli Junction to Bihar and Jharkhand recently, migrant labourers from these two States, who were working in various places of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, were sent back.

In the third train operated from Thoothukudi to Muzaffarpur in Bihar with 24 coaches at Saturday 2.25 p.m., 1,389 migrant labourers from Bihar were sent back after comprehensive medical screening. They will reach their destination around 3.30 p.m. on May 18.

As 196 persons from Kovilpatti, who were working in the construction activities, garment and snacks making units and hotels also left for Bihar in the special train, they were screened by the medical teams at the Kovilpatti Old Bus-Stand and also at Kayathar taluk office, from where they were taken to Thoothukudi Railway Station in 7 buses.

The Thoothukudi Corporation had made arrangements for providing all of them with food, fruits, biscuits and water bottles before boarding the train.

In the fourth special train that left Tirunelveli Junction for Basti in Uttar Pradesh at 7 p.m., 1,440 stranded migrant labourers from the State, who were working in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts and also in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, the special train left for their home State.

