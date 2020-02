Special train to Rameswaram

MADURAI

With a view to clearing extra rush of pilgrims on account of ‘Aadi Ammavasai festival’ at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, Southern Railway will run a fully unreserved special train on July 31.

A statement said the special train would leave Madurai at 8.30 a.m., Madurai East station at 8.38 a.m., Silaiman at 8.52 a.m., Tiruppuvanam at 9.01 a.m., Tiruppachetti at 9.11 a.m., Rajagmbiram at 9.21 a.m., Manamadurai at 9.40 a.m., Paramakudi at 10.05 a.m., Ramanathapuram at 10.32 a.m., Uchippuli at 10.52 a.m., Mandapam at 11.05 a.m., Pamban at 11.21 a.m., and reach Rameswaram at 11.55 a.m.

On the return journey on the same day, the special train would leave Rameswaram at 4.15 p.m. Pamban at 4.27 p.m., Mandapam at 4.45 p.m., Uchipuli at 4.58 p.m., Ramanathapuram at 5.12 p.m., Paramakkudi at 5.35 p.m., Manamadurai at 6.05 p.m., Rajagambiram at 6.11 p.m., Tirupachetti at 6.20 p.m., Tiruppuvanam at 6.32 p.m., Silaiman at 6.44 p.m., Madurai East at 6.56 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.30 p.m., the statement added.