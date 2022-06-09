Special train to Palani

Southern Railway will run unreserved express special trains between Madurai and Palani on June 12 in view of Vaikasi Visagam.

Madurai—Palani unreserved express special train will leave Madurai at 10.50 a.m. and reach Palani at 1.25 p.m. In the return direction, Palani— Madurai unreserved express special train will leave Palani at 2.45 p.m. and reach Madurai at 5.10 p.m.

These trains will halt at Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambathurai, Dindigul and Oddanchatram. They will have 10 second class general coaches and two general second class-cum-luggage vans.

Meanwhile, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has written to the Southern Railway General Manager, seeking special trains also from Shencottai to Palani and from Palani to Tiruchendur for the convenience of passengers during Vaikasi Visakam.