Special summary revision camps for electoral rolls held

Special summary revision camps to enroll eligible voters were conducted here on Saturday.

As the Election Commission of India has proposed to organise special summary revision of electoral rolls on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13 ahead of the Assembly election to be held in May 2021, the camp was organised in all 1,475 polling stations across the district on Saturday, the first day of the special camp, between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Though the schools, which would usually be polling stations during the elections, are closed now due to pandemic, the heads of the institution and a good number of teachers, who would be the polling officers, were asked to be in the schools along with the revenue department personnel to receive applications for addition and deletion of voters.

The public submitted Form 6 for addition, Form 7 for deletion (in case of dead or double entry), Form 8 for correction in name, address or photo and Form 8A for shifting of voters within the constituency.

Collector V. Vishnu visited a few special camp centres in the district.

Apart from submitting applications during the special summary revision camps, the voters can also submit the forms online via www.nvsp.in or Voters Helpline Mobile App.

In Thoothukudi, the special camps were organised in 1,603 places and Tenkasi had 1,504 camps. In Kanniyakumari, special summary revision camps were conducted in over 1,500 polling stations.