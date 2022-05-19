Special school completes 25 years of service

The 25th anniversary celebration of Bethshan Special School was held on its premises at Sikkandar Chavadi here on Tuesday.

Justice B. Pugazhendhi, speaking on the occasion, lauded the school’s staff, through their self-less attitude, had been extending their service for the welfare of the special children round the clock.

The very thought of starting an exclusive school for special children 25 years back with no big financial support is remarkable, he said.

Later, Justice B. Pugazhendhi felicitated T Siddharthan, an intellectually challenged and differently abled student, who had secured a job with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and B. Muthukumar, a student who is about to join the multitasking staff wing of the Indian Air Force. The employment comes under the 4% reservation quota as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.

The State government has awarded cash prizes to six sportspersons of Bethshan Special School who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the International Special Olympics held in 2015 and 2019. The sportspersons who received the awards expressed their gratitude to the State Government and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

The service-oriented journey of the school, meant for intellectually disabled students, right from its inception in 1996 with just 12 students and four staff in a rented building at Koodal Nagar until its completion of 25 years, was retraced at the function.

Its founder and Principal R. Ravikumar, senior advocates of Madras High Court K. Samidurai, P. Ganapathy and Subramanian and others were present.