Special meeting for students who have not secured admission in colleges at Virudhunagar

Published - June 11, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A special grievance redressal meeting will be held for students, who passed the Plus Two examination but unable to get admission in colleges, at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Thursday.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the meeting to guide the students to pursue higher education would be held at 10 a.m.

Stating that transition from schools to college was a dream for every student, he said issues such as educational loans, educational assistance and inability to approach the college managements would be redressed at the special camp.

