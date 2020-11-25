Madurai

Special camps to encourage entrepreneurship

District Industries Centre has proposed to conduct special camps to encourage socially and economically backward people to become entrepreneurs. The meetings would be held at the panchayat union offices till December 31.

A statement said a camp would be held at Rajapalayam panchayat union office on Thursday. The other camps are: Watrap - November 30; Srivilliputtur - December 3; Sattur - December 8; Vembakottai - December 11, Kariapatti - December 15; Virudhunagar and Tiruchuli - December 18; Narikudi - December 22; Aruppukottai - December 26; and Sivakasi - December 31.

Educated but unemployed youths can participate in the camps in which details about government loan assistance schemes and subsidies and the ways to get loans from banks would be explained.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 7:24:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/special-camps-to-encourage-entrepreneurship/article33178075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY