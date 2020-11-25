Special camps to encourage entrepreneurship

District Industries Centre has proposed to conduct special camps to encourage socially and economically backward people to become entrepreneurs. The meetings would be held at the panchayat union offices till December 31.

A statement said a camp would be held at Rajapalayam panchayat union office on Thursday. The other camps are: Watrap - November 30; Srivilliputtur - December 3; Sattur - December 8; Vembakottai - December 11, Kariapatti - December 15; Virudhunagar and Tiruchuli - December 18; Narikudi - December 22; Aruppukottai - December 26; and Sivakasi - December 31.

Educated but unemployed youths can participate in the camps in which details about government loan assistance schemes and subsidies and the ways to get loans from banks would be explained.