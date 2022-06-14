SP takes over

RAMANATHAPURAM

P. Thangadurai has assumed as the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram district, here on Tuesday.

Previously, he had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Madurai City. The government had transferred E. Karthik, who was SP, Ramanathapuram district, to Chennai as the Superintendent Special Branch (SSB) in the new posting.

Mr. Thangadurai said the police would continue to carry on surveillance along the coast. Ganja smugglers would be dealt with an iron hand. The police would deal the crimes against women and children seriously and he asked the public to lodge complaints with 76038 46847 and 83000 31100.