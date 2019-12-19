Soon, honey and quail to be sold in Palayamkottai prison bazaar

The Palayamkottai Central Prison, which is profitably running its ‘Freedom Prison Bazaar’, where products made by prison inmates are sold, is all set to market honey and quail soon.

When the bazaar was started a few years ago, snacks prepared by inmates, especially during festival seasons such as Deepavali, and greens, fruits and vegetables harvested on the prison premises received good reception from customers.

With the help of 140 kg of groundnut seeds from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, prisoners harvested 5,600 kg of groundnut in 102 days in 2014. Although the harvested groundnut received good response from buyers due to its superior quality and taste, the produce is not available now.

Subsequently, a poultry unit was started and broiler chicken is being sold in prison everyday. The ironing and hairdressing units too enjoy excellent patronage.

Now, the prisoners are to be trained in apiary, quail rearing and horticulture.

Speaking to reporters after formally inaugurating the training programme on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Palani said the inmates, who were trained in making paver blocks, hallow blocks, snacks, notebooks, poultry industry and tailoring, would be trained in apiary, quail rearing and horticulture.

The paver and hallow blocks manufactured by them were used in government projects, while chicken was sold everyday in the outlet attached to the eatery, where a range of snacks prepared by inmates were for sale.

The farm produces including banana, greens, tomato and other vegetables were being sold through the outlet attached to the prison eatery. The prison nursery, where they raised ornamental plants, fruits and flowering plants also had many takers.

“Buoyed by the response to the prison products, the inmates are to be trained in apiary and quail rearing and these products will be on sale in near future,” Mr. Palani said.

Steps were also being taken to cultivate paddy in an acre on the prison premises.

Veterinarians and experts from apiary industry were training the inmates, he added.

Prison Superintendent Krishnakumar was present.