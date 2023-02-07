Solar-powered police check post opened near Madurai

February 07, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Madurai

The first fully-solar powered police check post of Madurai district police was inaugurated at Achamapatthu junction under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits on Tuesday.

Madurai Rural District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inaugurated it in the presence of Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Balasundaram.

“This is the first booth where the lighting, fans, closed circuit television cameras are run 24X7 with solar power,” said Nagamalai Pudukottai Inspector of Police B. Sivakumar.

The solar panels are supported by battery back-up to provide power even at night.

Besides, eight barricades would be lit up at night with solar-power, he added.

The booth which has come up on Theni Road-Dindigul highway junction has covered all sides of the busy junction with as many as 15 cameras. Among them, two are high-tech cameras with panning, zooming and tilting facilities.

The visual of all the cameras can be monitored both at the booth as well as mobile phones.