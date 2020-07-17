Social worker moves HC on illegal sand quarrying

A social worker moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday alleging illegal quarrying of savudu soil or top soil in Thoothukudi district. He complained that the authorities concerned had failed to stop the illegal activities.

In his public interest litigation petition, S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathi Nathan from Thoothukudi district complained that illegal sand quarrying was taking place in ponds and patta lands in Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram and Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner said that the Tahsildars concerned failed to act against those involved in the illegal sand quarrying activities. Therefore, action must be taken against the Tahsildars as they have failed in their duty, he said. He sought a direction to the State to act against those involved in illegal sand quarrying. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the case.