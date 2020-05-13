SMS pass system finds favour with Theni residents

A SMS pass facility for movement of people for various purposes, including shopping, has gathered momentum in Theni district.

Close to 12,700 residents used the newly launched facility to go out for shopping and other purposes during the last three days, said Collector M. Pallavi Baldev on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, she said the police and district administration jointly launched the facility to keep a tab on the movement of people and discourage unnecessary travel. The operation was simple and user friendly. Residents should send SMS to 9488056600 from their mobile handsets and they would get a six-digit number (Public Access Pass) in response. The SMS, which had a QR code, was valid for three hours. They could also give a missed call from their mobile numbers to 080-45936055.

A traffic policeman in Theni Town said there were doubts about whether people would pay heed. But when the consequences of moving about unnecessarily were explained to them, the system started to work. For instance, the bus stand area and roads leading to NRT Nagar, Allinagaram and other locations in the vicinity usually witnessed heavy traffic during the day. However, after the move to curtail travel, residents began to SMS for QR code. This could lead to a decline in traffic.

In Cumbum, shopkeepers near the bus stand welcomed the police initiative.

According to K. Antony, a footwear shop owner, COVID-19 had taught many new lessons. Cleanliness was one of them; the SMS facilty was another.

Bhagavathi, a school teacher, felt that the SMS facility appeared to have had a check on her 19-year-old son, who ventured out on his bike at least five or six times a day.

Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi said the idea evolved after a series of discussions on how to make people stay indoors. While it might not be possible for everyone to remain at home for days together, it was also equally important to ensure that those who had to genuinely step out should be allowed to do so.

Using the technology, residents would be monitored closely. Random checking had already begun across the district. Those categorised under essential services would be permitted to travel without any restrictions, he added.

With the government relaxing curfew norms in a phased manner, the SMS facility could help to prevent crowding and maintain social distancing, officials said.