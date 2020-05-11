Small businesses reopen in Tirunelveli

Almost all smaller business establishments in Tirunelveli district reopened on Monday following relaxation of lockdown restrictions by the State government.

However, physical distancing appeared to go for a toss as people moved around freely unmindful of the impact of the viral infection.

The lockdown was declared on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 and small business establishments had to down the shutters. On Monday, more than 75% of business activities resumed after the government loosened relaxation for 34 types of establishments including teashops. All shops began conducting business from the early hours.

Since teashops were instructed to hand out only parcels to customers and not serve hot beverages at the stalls, they did not enjoy good business. However, the snacks sold like hotcakes. “After opening our shops at 4 a.m., we usually sell tea and coffee made from seven litres of milk within four hours. But we could use only two litres of milk today,” said the owners.

Small jewellery showrooms in Tirunelveli Town and other areas too reopened after a gap of 45 days. Though more than 90% of them had air-conditioners, they were not used as instructed. The glass doors of the shops remained open with fans providing respite from the sweltering heat.

Pushcart traders selling garments and fancy products, especially on North Car Street, in the town also returned to work. “We are in extreme depression with no income for nearly one-and-a-half month. Although the threat of pandemic remains, the reopening will ensure regular income and boost our confidence,” said N. Murugan, a trader.

Showrooms selling domestic appliances too resumed operations. “We are ready to serve our customers from today. We have taken all precautionary measures on our premises. All our staff have been provided with quality masks and sanitisers and instructed to ensure physical distancing as they engage customers,” said Rex, manager of Vasanth & Co at Palayamkottai.

“When customers enter the showroom, their hands are sanitised. They are also asked to wear masks while entering the shop. If they do not have one, we give them,” he added.

Showrooms selling paint had only a few customers. “We expect business to pick up during the week with construction activities resuming everywhere,” said Fermin, Nippon Paints dealer from Tuckerammalpuram on Palayamkottai outskirts.

Barring business establishments in containment zones, shops were allowed to reopen in Tenkasi district. Besides asking traders to ensure physical distancing of their customers, local bodies also asked them to spray disinfectants in their shops at least five times a day.

With similar restrictions in place, shops in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were also allowed to function on Monday.