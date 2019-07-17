Slum Clearance Board flats wait for occupants

With occupancy in just 40 out of 444 apartments, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board residential complex in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mappilayoorani, which was opened in 2017, wears a deserted look. But officials say about 300 allottees would occupy their apartments soon.

The housing complex has 37 blocks, with 12 apartments each. It was constructed at a cost of ₹29.15 crore. The complex faced problems in supply of drinking water and electricity until recently.

“The Tangedco wanted property tax to be paid before giving power connections. Steps have been taken to pay the tax with Mappilayoorani village panchayat,” said an Assistant Engineer of the Board.

Bringing drinking water from a neighbouring area faced opposition from residents there who feared that they would lose their share. “Now, the water connection has been made available from the mains,” said the official.

Further, he said that 220 allotments had already been made, while allotment orders for another 80 would be given soon. In addition, steps were being taken to allocate houses to 36 transgenders as per directions from the Collector.

“The transgenders have said that they would not be able to pay their contribution of ₹ 41,000 in one go, and sought permission to pay it in instalments,” he said. A correspondence has been sent to the Managing Director of the board regarding the matter to explore other options, he added.

Further, he said that people had problems moving into the locality due to various reasons such as distance from their source of livelihood. “By the end of the year, we expect that all the apartments would be allotted to residents,” he said.