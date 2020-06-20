Skipping quarantine after returning from hotspots puts family members at risk, warn officials

A man who sneaked into Virudhunagar district from Chennai few days back was taken to quarantine centre after the officials got an alert from local people.

Subsequently, not only has he tested positive, but also his physical presence with his family had led to four of his family members getting infected by COVID-19. This is not an isolated incident, say health officials.

“People often find novel ways to pull the wool over our eyes and clandestinely enter the district and sneak into their homes. They think they can deceive us. But, in fact, they end up infecting their dear ones, if they had contracted the virus,” said Deputy Director of Health (Sivakasi) S. Ram Ganesh.

The very purpose of e-pass given for people to move from one district to another during the lockdown was only to trace them and their contacts, in the event someone gets infected by the virus, Collector R. Kannan said. However, in many instances, people have managed to enter the district without e-pass through interior roads.

Mr. Kannan said that after people realised the gravity of infection, they started alerting the officials. Besides, village vigilance committees had been formed to keep a tab on movement of outsiders without the knowledge of district administration.

“Quarantining of people coming from other districts, especially from COVID-19 hotspots, is only to prevent spread of the virus among the local populace,” Dr. Ram Ganesh said.

People need not take quarantining as a stigma or burden. “Not all are quarantined. Only those coming from hotspots and those with symptoms are kept in facility quarantine. Those who can afford can go for paid quarantine facility approved by the district administration,” he added.

The district has so far found 96 persons who had come from other States, especially Maharashtra to have contracted COVID-19. “If these people were not quarantined, they would unknowingly spread the virus among their family members and friends,” the Collector said.

People should understand the fact that there was a possibility that they could have been infected and remain asymptomatic. “If they do not remain in quarantine facility, they would pose danger to their family members too,” he added.

The police had earlier seized a van from Chennai that had illegally ferried over a dozen persons from Chennai without any e-pass but with fake stickers of State government emblem and Department of Disaster Management.