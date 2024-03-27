GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SITRA, Textiles dept. impart training to textile workers

March 27, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA) and the TN Textiles Department have jointly commenced training program for workers in textile units here on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Deputy Director (Textiles) Coimbatore, the TN government had proposed to impart skill based training to the workers employed in textile, spinning, weaving, knitting, garment and among other manufacturing facilities in the State.

The objective of giving training was that it would give them ample knowledge on the technology and about the latest development in the textile sector. The beneficiaries including those who are unemployed would not only get guaranteed placement, but also enhanced pay would be assured for existing workers up to ₹8000 per month from their present salaries.

The State government had planned to impart skill based training to 8,950 workers in the next five years.

The TN Skill Development Corporation, SITRA and the Textiles Department are jointly giving training by involving experts as resource persons.

As a first step, MoU was signed with Textile units and LS Mills in Theni had been approved as one of the training centres. On Wednesday, 20 persons joined the training program, which would conclude on May 20.

The inaugural session was attended by Theni LS Mills General Manager Anandan, DGM R P Nivas, Regional Deputy Director (Textiles) Raghavan and SITRA scientific officer Vaithianathan, the release added.

