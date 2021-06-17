Sites for setting up Kalaignar Memorial Library inspected

It will be established on two lakh square feet at a cost of ₹70 crore

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected several sites in Madurai on Thursday for setting up Kalaignar Memorial Library.

The sites shortlisted for setting up the library are: near M.G.R. bus stand; World Tamil Sangam premises; near Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women; Madurai Corporation’s warehouse at Aattu Mandhai in Simmakkal; parking lot near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple; and near office of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board on 70-Feet-Road in Ellis Nagar.

Addressing mediapersons after the inspection, the Education Minister said that the library would be established on two lakh square feet at a cost of ₹70 crore. It would be highly beneficial to students, research scholars and those who were preparing for competitive examinations.

“All the shortlisted sites were inspected. Each site has a set of advantages and disadvantages. All these points will be discussed with the Chief Minister. He will announce the final site which will be selected for setting up the library,” said Mr. Mahesh.

School reopening

When asked about reopening of schools, the Education Minister said that all District Chief Educational Officers had been instructed to inoculate all teachers against COVID-19. “For the past one week, schools were inspected to check the infrastructure. Almost all teachers have completed their two doses on COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

The Minister said that there was a rise in number of students who had transferred from private schools to government schools. Hence, the heads had been instructed to take measures to improve the infrastructure so as to retain the students in government schools.

The public could contact the government helpline issued by the School Education Department to register any complaints, he said.