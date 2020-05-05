Shops to open on alternate days

Stalls in the flower market on Jayaraj Road and mobile phone shops in commercial complexes will be allowed to open on alternate days to ensure physical distancing, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting to discuss modalities of reopening business establishments in the city, Mr. Jayaseelan said traders should ensure the minimum physical distance of three feet between customers, who should wear masks.

Although the State government had allowed functioning of mobile phone shops, only 50% of them located in commercial complexes would be allowed to open on a specific day so that all shops in the building could conduct business on alternate days.

While multi-storeyed AC complexes would not be allowed to open during the extended lockdown, home appliances and automobile showrooms could transact business with skeletal staff strength. “All shops should keep sanitisers for customers,” he said.

On shops located on narrow streets, he said the assistant commissioners of the particular zone would take the final call.