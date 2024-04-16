GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shops, industrial units should give holiday with wages on polling day

April 16, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

All shops, commercial establishments and industrial units in Virudhunagar district have been asked to declare holiday with wages on April 19, the day when Tamil Nadu goes to Lok Sabha poll, to enable people to exercise their franchise. 

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Labour - Enforcement, Virudhunagar, Myvizhiselvi, has said that a control room has been set up at her office on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises.  Guests workers from Karnataka should also be given holiday with wages on April 26 and May 7 when polling for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka would take place.

Complaints against those establishments that deny holiday with wages to workers on April 19 can be lodged with the control room over the following numbers:

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 04562 252130; District Nodal Officer (ACL-E) 94453 98763; 986522 54003; Member, Deputy Inspector of Labour, Virudhunagar 89398 62505 and Member, Stamps Inspector, Virudhunagar 91594 43377.

