Shop sealed

A textile shop was sealed in Sivakasi on Monday for violating lockdown norm.
Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, who inspected the shop, found 20 customers and six employees inside.
Mr. Dinesh Kumar said the shop was found opened on Saturday and Sunday. “We warned the shop-owner with action for violating the curfew order. No textile shop with or without AC facility was allowed to function in urban area. But the shop-owner ignored our warnings.”
The official also said that none of the persons inside the shop wore mask and were not maintaining social distancing.
The shop also did not have handwash facility.
A police complaint would also be lodged against the shop, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.