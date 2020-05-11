Shop sealed

A textile shop was sealed in Sivakasi on Monday for violating lockdown norm.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, who inspected the shop, found 20 customers and six employees inside.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said the shop was found opened on Saturday and Sunday. “We warned the shop-owner with action for violating the curfew order. No textile shop with or without AC facility was allowed to function in urban area. But the shop-owner ignored our warnings.”

The official also said that none of the persons inside the shop wore mask and were not maintaining social distancing.

The shop also did not have handwash facility.

A police complaint would also be lodged against the shop, he added.