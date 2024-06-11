Sheep, bulls fetch better price in weekly market ahead of Bakrid

More than 3,000 cattle, mostly sheep and bulls, were sold like hotcakes on Tuesday in Melapalayam weekly cattle market ahead of Bakrid, which will be celebrated next week.

Corporation officials, who administer the weekly cattle market, said around 3,000 cattle, mostly sheep, were brought here for sale. While the rams, which would usually be sold at ₹6,000, was sold for ₹12,000 on Tuesday in view of Bakrid to be celebrated on June 17.

“One well-grown ram was sold for ₹80,000 after the seller initially quoted ₹1.25 lakh,” the buyers, who had come from various parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts said.

Similarly, bulls were also sold in large number for sacrifice on Bakrid.

In Kadayam weekly market, more than 300 sheep were sold on Tuesday.