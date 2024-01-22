GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district get 15,55,186 voters

January 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V.P. Jayaseelan releasing the final voter list of Virudhunagar district in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan releasing the final voter list of Virudhunagar district in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A total of 15,55,186 voters are in the seven assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district as per the final voter list published here on Monday.

Virudhunagar District Electoral Officer and District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan released the final voter list in the presence of senior officials and representatives of political parties.

Among them are 7,59,848 male voters and 7,95,104 female voters. The district has got 234 other voters.

A statement said that during the summary revision of voter list between October 27, 2023 and December 19, 2023, a total of 33,819 new voters have been included in the electoral rolls.

Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters of 2,33,098 voters and Tiruchuli Assembly segment has the least number of voters, 2,09,971 voters.

Rajapalayam has got 1,08,161 men, 1,12,701 women, 31 others and 2,20,893 voters.

The following is the number of voters in other Assembly constituencies: Srivilliputtur - 1,13,572 men, 1,19,490 women, 36 others and 2,33,098 voters; Sattur - 1,11,981 men, 1,77,797 women, 59 others and 2,29,837 voters; Sivakasi - 1,12,921 men, 1,18,048 women, 28 others and 2,30,997 voters; Virudhunagar - 1,05,213 men, 1,10,269 women, 47 others and 2,15,529 voters, Aruppukottai - 1,04,414- men, 1,10,427 women, 20 others and 2,14,861 voters; and Tiruchuli - 1,03,586 men, 1,06,372 women, 13 others and 2,09,971 voters.

The Collector appealed to the voters to check whether their names were correctly spelt in the voter list. Those who want to include their names in the electoral rolls can submit the filled-in Form 6. Election Tahsildar Karthikeyeni was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.