Seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district get 15,55,186 voters

January 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A total of 15,55,186 voters are in the seven assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district as per the final voter list published here on Monday.

Virudhunagar District Electoral Officer and District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan released the final voter list in the presence of senior officials and representatives of political parties.

Among them are 7,59,848 male voters and 7,95,104 female voters. The district has got 234 other voters.

A statement said that during the summary revision of voter list between October 27, 2023 and December 19, 2023, a total of 33,819 new voters have been included in the electoral rolls.

Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters of 2,33,098 voters and Tiruchuli Assembly segment has the least number of voters, 2,09,971 voters.

Rajapalayam has got 1,08,161 men, 1,12,701 women, 31 others and 2,20,893 voters.

The following is the number of voters in other Assembly constituencies: Srivilliputtur - 1,13,572 men, 1,19,490 women, 36 others and 2,33,098 voters; Sattur - 1,11,981 men, 1,77,797 women, 59 others and 2,29,837 voters; Sivakasi - 1,12,921 men, 1,18,048 women, 28 others and 2,30,997 voters; Virudhunagar - 1,05,213 men, 1,10,269 women, 47 others and 2,15,529 voters, Aruppukottai - 1,04,414- men, 1,10,427 women, 20 others and 2,14,861 voters; and Tiruchuli - 1,03,586 men, 1,06,372 women, 13 others and 2,09,971 voters.

The Collector appealed to the voters to check whether their names were correctly spelt in the voter list. Those who want to include their names in the electoral rolls can submit the filled-in Form 6. Election Tahsildar Karthikeyeni was present.