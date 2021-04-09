Sensitise public not to dump garbage into channel: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai Corporation to take effective steps to clear the garbage and also sensitise the public not to dump garbage into the Panthalkudi channel.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi also directed the Corporation to devise a plan to educate the people on segregation of garbage at source and discourage the use of plastic.

The court was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated in 2018 based on the news reports that complained of poor maintenance of the channel. The court had sought a periodical report on the progress made to clean the channel.

Apart from cleaning the channel, the High Court had also directed the Corporation to take preventive and punitive measures to prevent the channel from becoming a dumping yard.

During the course of the hearing, Madurai Corporation submitted that the sewage treatment plant along the Panthalkudi channel was inaugurated and it would become fully functional in the coming days.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed the Corporation to ensure that the sewage treatment plant was fully functional. The court also took note of the periodical reports and the photographs submitted on the progress made towards the maintenance of the channel and disposed of the case.