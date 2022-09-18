Select village panchayats in Theni district likely to get high-speed internet facility soon: TANFINET officials

Neeraj Mittal, State Principal Secretary of Information Technology, inspecting the high-speed fibre cable for internet installation works at an e-sevai centre at Ambasamudram in Theni district on Saturday.

Under the Bharatnet phase 2 programme, the Tamil Nadu Fibre Net Corporation Limited (TANFINET) has proposed to give high-speed internet facilities to the village panchayats in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently launched the program in Chennai and according to the officials in TANFINET, 12,525 village panchayats in the State would get the new enhanced facility, which would enable the users to access digital services, e-education and tele-medicine and among others.

The government offices in the remote locations in the districts were undergoing a transformation towards e-governance, officials said. Under the Bharatnet programme, each village panchayat would get 1Gps, which would minimise travel from villages to the urban locations as they could access for community certificates or any other documents through the citizen portal.

Information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal visited Aranmanaipudur, Thappukundu and Ambasamudram panchayats and inspected the cabling works under way.

Later, he presided over a review meeting at the Collectorate where Collector K.V. Muralidharan, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) R. Dhandapani and other senior officers from the IT and TANFINET participated.