Second dose made mandatory for workers of industrial units, commercial establishments

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has made it mandatory for all industrial units and commercial establishments to ensure that their employees have taken the second dose of COVID vaccine.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that so far 77% of the people had taken the first dose of the vaccine during the mega camps.

However, in order to contain further spread of COVID, the administration has asked all the fireworks and matches units, spinning mills, pulses mills, printing units and commercial establishments to keep the certificates of second dose for all their employees to show them to officials coming for inspections.

The administration has given them one week to ensure that the employees have got their second dose.

Stringent action will be taken against the industrials units and commercial establishments, including closure of the units, under the Disaster Management Act if any of the employees were found to be flouting the instruction.

The Collector also said that people should use masks, wash their hands and maintain social distancing whenever they visit theatres, hotels and lodges.

He appealed to the people to volunteer for vaccination in the wake of global spreading of Omicron infection.

People should avoid crowding at marriage functions, funerals, temple festivals, feasts and markets, the Collector said.