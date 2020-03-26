Sea cucumber seized

The Forest Department on Thursday seized sea cucumber worth ₹1 crore from the house of a salt manufacturer here.

Department sources said a surprise check was conducted in the house of Pon Kutti, 53, at Arumuganeri following information that sea cucumber was stocked in his house. Forest personnel seized 1.50 tonnes of sea cucumber from the terrace and a nearby farm. They are on the lookout for Pon Kutti.